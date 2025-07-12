Donald and Melania Trump’s cozy moment ahead of Texas visit surfaces - Watch

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were in Texas on a visit to the state’s flood-affected areas. Photos of the couple meeting with first responders have already grabbed attention. But one moment stood out- Trump putting his hand on Melania’s back as the couple departed for Texas. Melania also put her hand on Trump’s back. The couple has rarely shown any PDA so the moment instantly went viral. US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump(AP)

The moment was captured when Donald and Melania Trump were walking across the South Lawn to board Marine One.

Donald and Melania Trump’s Texas visit

The couple met with first responders, state officials and grieving families in Kerrville, Texas. In his remarks at a roundtable, Trump expressed his condolences for the lives lost in the Texas floods. "The first lady and I are here in Texas to express the love and support, and the anguish of our entire nation, in the aftermath of this really horrific and deadly flood," Trump said.

The visit comes as questions are being raised over the response of the local authorities to the disaster. The flooding is the biggest disaster of Trump’s second presidential term, Reuters reported.

Donald and Melania Trump will travel from Texas to his golf club in New Jersey. Sunday marks the one-year anniversary of the assasination attempt on Trump’s life at a golf course in Pennsylvania. The President and First Lady will visit MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on July 13. They plan to watch the Club World Cup final between Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain, according to TMZ.

Situation in Texas

The death toll from the July 4 flash floods in central Texas has been updated to 120. Rescue teams are still searching for over 160 people, who remain unaccounted for.

FAQs

Did Donald and Melania Trump visit Texas on Friday?

Yes, the couple visited flood-affected areas in the state.

Do Donald and Melania Trump often show affection publicly?

They rarely display public affection, which made this moment stand out and grab attention online.

How many people have died in the Texas floods?

At least 120 deaths have been reported.