‘It doesn’t feel real’: Madison LeCroy celebrates birth of daughter Teddi, shares emotional story behind her name

Madison LeCroy, 34, has welcomed her second child – her first with husband Brett Randle. The couple shared the joyful news during a Thursday Amazon Live session sponsored by Graco, where they revealed their daughter’s name: Teddi. “It doesn’t even feel real. We’re super excited and just living in it,” LeCroy told Page Six, describing the moment as pure bliss. Madison LeCroy welcomed a baby girl(X)

Teddi’s name holds deep meaning for the reality star.LeCroy chose the name to honour her late father, Ted LeCroy, who passed away in 2023.

“We might as well just make the name continue to grow,” she said, explaining that she wanted his name to live on through her daughter.

A magical change for the LeCroys

Back in February, LeCroy had shared her pregnancy news with a glowing Instagram post. Captioning her baby bump debut, she wrote, “And just like that… our world is changing in the most magical way!”

She later called the positive test “the best moment” for her and Randle, adding that the two “couldn’t wait” to become parents together.

The couple has been married since November 2022. Their dreamy wedding in Mexico not only marked the start of their life together, but also brought LeCroy’s son, Hudson, from a previous marriage, a new stepdad.

From health scares to new hope

This pregnancy came on the heels of a difficult time for the couple. Late last year, Randle was diagnosed with thyroid cancer. LeCroy opened up about the diagnosis in a December episode of Southern Charm, saying, “It’s just scary. I feel like we can’t catch a f–king break.”

Doctors later found a tumour on his kidney. Thankfully, it turned out to be abnormal tissue, not cancerous. LeCroy recalled that the very moment Brett shared his clean test results, he also told her he was ready to try for a baby.

And that’s exactly what they did.

From surprise to celebration

During her Amazon Live baby gender reveal, LeCroy admitted she was shocked to learn she was having a girl. “I thought there was no way,” she laughed. But once the news sank in, she was thrilled, especially after carrying “completely differently” than she did with her son.

“I screamed,” she said. While Brett and Hudson had been hoping for a boy, they quickly came around. “It worked out in my favour, and I’m so excited,” she told viewers.

She also joked about how much motherhood has evolved since her first time. “These high-tech products now make my first round of motherhood feel very vintage,” she laughed.

FAQs

Q1. What is the name of Madison LeCroy’s new baby?

A. Her daughter is named Teddi, after Madison’s late father, Ted LeCroy.

Q2. Who is the baby’s father?

A. Madison’s husband, firefighter Brett Randle.

Q3. When did Madison announce her pregnancy?

A. She shared the news in February 2024 via Instagram.