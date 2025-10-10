John Legend dies at 82: All on The Moody Blues star’s wife and children

John Lodge, bassist and vocalist of The Moody Blues for more than five decades, has died at 82. His family confirmed the news on Friday, October 10, stating that the legendary musician peacefully passed away surrounded by his loved ones and the sounds of The Everly Brothers and Buddy Holly. They described his death as “sudden and unexpected,” in their statement, according to Fox News. Moody Blues lead singer John Lodge and his wife.(AP)

All about John Lodge’s wife, Kirsten

Kirsten was John’s partner in every sense. The two got married on September 10, 1968, and stayed together for 56 years. Their bond was a quiet constant amid decades of touring, recording, and fame.

His family’s statement called his love for Kirsten (and family) “the most important thing to him.” The couple had two children, Emily and Kristian Lodge.

John Lodge’s daughter Emily Lodge

Their daughter Emily Lodge, who was also his manager, inspired one of The Moody Blues’ tracks, “Emily’s Song,” which was featured in the 1971 album Every Good Boy Deserves Favour, according to WUSA 9. He wrote the song as a promise to always be there for her. She occasionally collaborated with him on his solo work.

John Lodge’s son Kristian Lodge

The couple’s son, Kristian, inherited his father’s love for sound and rhythm. He has been involved in some of Lodge’s later recordings, helping with arrangements and playing lead guitar when his father worked from his home studio.

Jon Davison, John Lodge’s son-in-law

Emily later married Jon Davison, lead singer of the rock band ‘Yes.’ Davison and Lodge frequently performed together on tour. He often said performing with his son-in-law was “like keeping the music in the family.”

John-Henry, Henry Lodge's grandson

In the family’s final note, they mentioned Lodge’s grandson, John-Henry, who loved football. Lodge adored watching him play and used to joke that one day he would see him on the field for Birmingham City, the team he supported since boyhood, Entertainment Weekly reported.

