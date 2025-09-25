Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner facing RICO case? What to know about Ray J's claim

Singer Ray J has made a shocking claim of helping the FBI build a RICO case against ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian, and mother Kris Jenner. Ray J had slammed Kim Kardashian and mother Kris Jenner, back in 2022, for Jenner's claims under a lie detector that she didn't release the sex tape he made with Kim. (REUTERS)

“I’m talking about, I’m on the news every day. I’m gonna say a lot of s–t. Anybody that is cool with Kim, they need to tell her now, the feds is coming. There’s nothing I can do about it,” he said during a recent livestream – videos of which are being widely circulated on X.

What to know about the RICO case

The 44-year-old singer said “The federal RICO I’m about to drop on Kris and Kim is about to be crazy,” and added that ‘it’s worse than Diddy'. However, no other information has been provided by Ray J about the nature of the case. There is also no other information to substantiate his claim.

Neither Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner, nor Ray J responded for comments, Page Six reported.

A RICO case falls under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, which is usually used to prosecute drug cartels, mob crimes. Sean Combs, or Diddy, was found guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution, in July, but was not found guilty of more serious sex trafficking and racketeering charges. His sentencing is on October 3.

However, this is not the first time Ray J has hinted at such accusations. In May, when there was a discussion about the RICO charges against Diddy, which were pending at the time, Ray J had drawn attention to Jenner and Kardashian.

“If you told me that the Kardashians were being charged for racketeering, I might believe it,” he had said.

Ray J infamously appeared in the sex tape with Kim Kardashian, and had slammed the mother-daughter duo, back in 2022, for Jenner's claims under a lie detector that she didn't release the sex tape the singer made with her daughter.

“YOU f–ked with THE WRONG BLACK MAN krisjenner @kimkardashian,” he had written on an Instagram video at the time, which has since been deleted.