Luke Newton trades Bridgerton for McQueen in bold new theatre role

Luke Newton has signed on to play Alexander McQueen in a new Off-Broadway production that dives into the designer’s complicated life. Titled House of McQueen, the show opens this fall in New York. According to a report by Netflix Junkie, previews begin August 19. Opening night is scheduled for September 9 at The Mansion at Hudson Yards. Actor Luke Newton. (Photo: lukenewtonuk/Instagram)(Instagram)

It’s a dramatic pivot for Newton, who’s spent the last few years winning over fans as Colin Bridgerton on Netflix. But before he was in the spotlight for Regency romance, he had deep roots in the theatre world. His past stage work includes The Book of Mormon and The Shape of Things. Now, he is taking on a real-life figure known for his creative genius and his demons.

The story behind the stitches

House of McQueen follows the legendary British designer through his early years, the creation of his fashion house and his inner battles. The production won’t shy away from the pain McQueen carried privately, even as he revolutionised runway fashion publicly.

Executive producer Rick Lazes said the decision to cast Newton came easily. “There’s something in Luke’s presence that just fits this role,” he said, reports Netflix Junkie.

Fans react to the casting

As soon as the casting was announced, fans hit social media fast. Some were surprised by the role. Others said it felt like a perfect fit. Most just couldn’t wait to see him try something more serious.

There was a lot of excitement, but also curiosity. People want to know how Newton will take on a role so different from Bridgerton.

"That's an amazing choice played by Luke Newton as fashion designer Alexander McQueen," commented a fan on X.

"Luke Newton transforms! Boldly stepping into McQueen’s legacy, style, drama, and raw brilliance await," wrote another one.

A role filled with pressure

According to Netflix Junkie, McQueen wasn’t just a fashion genius. He also carried a lot of pain. That pain showed in his work. It shaped everything he did.

To show that on stage? It won’t be easy. But Newton’s used to pushing himself. This could be the role that shows people what else he can do. This isn’t a basic biography. The show will dig deep into who McQueen really was - his art, his struggles, his relationships.

FAQs

What is House of McQueen about?

The Off-Broadway production follows the life and career of Alexander McQueen, from his rise in fashion to his untimely death.

When does the show open?

Previews start August 19, 2025. Opening night is set for September 9.

Where is the play being staged?

At The Mansion at Hudson Yards in New York City.

Has Luke Newton done theatre before?

Yes. Before Bridgerton, Newton performed in several stage productions, including The Book of Mormon.