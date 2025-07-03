NYT Connections Today: Hints and answers for July 3, 2025

The New York Times’ daily word game Connections remains a favorite for puzzle lovers. Every day, it drops a fresh challenge where players must group 16 seemingly random words into four related categories. The July 3 edition came with the themes: Correspondence, Airport Board Info, Pro Athlete Data and Farmers’ Things, as reported by Economic Times. NYT Connections hints and answers for July 3

Each puzzle resets at midnight and gives fans a new reason to return. Categories are color-coded by difficulty: Yellow is the easiest, followed by Green, Blue, and finally Purple, which tends to be the toughest.

Themes and clues for the July 3 NYT Connections puzzle

The hints for this day’s puzzle gave players a fair shot:

Yellow: Communication

Green: Things you notice while traveling

Blue: Common in sports uniforms

Purple: Related to farming tools and aids

The four-word groups turned out to be straightforward once the categories were cracked.

NYT Connections July 3 puzzle answers by category

Here are the correct word groupings:

Communication group: Contact, Dealings, Exchange, Interaction - These words point to how people stay in touch or conduct business.

Travel info group: Arrival, Destination, Flight, Gate - This group reflects what is commonly displayed at airports or transport hubs.

Sports data group: College, Number, Position, Team - These are the usual details mentioned about professional athletes.

Farming-related items: Almanac, Insurance, Market, Tarp - This set relates to tools or aids that farmers typically rely on.

FAQs:

1. What is the NYT Connections game?

NYT Connections is a daily word puzzle by The New York Times where players group 16 words into four categories based on hidden links.

2. What were the NYT Connections themes on July 3, 2025?

The categories were: Correspondence, Airport Board Info, Pro Athlete Data, and Farmers’ Things.

3. What is the hardest category in NYT Connections?

The Purple group is usually the hardest.