Optical illusion test: Can you spot the hidden shape in this mind-bending pattern?

Optical illusions are images that trick our eyes and brains. They make us see things differently from how they are. Sometimes, we may see a shape or object that is not there, or we might notice hidden details only after looking carefully. Can you spot the hidden shape in this stereogram?(@artistthorsten/Instagram)

Illusions that trick our eyes can help us understand how our brain works and how we process information. They are also fun and often used to test observation skills and attention to detail.

Here’s an optical illusion shared on Instagram by @artistthorsten that is catching attention online.

“What's hidden in this stereogram optical illusion ?” the caption of the post reads.

The optical illusion is a stereogram, which challenges you to spot the hidden shape within the pattern.

At first glance, it may look like a random design, but if you focus carefully and look in a certain way, the hidden shape emerges.

The illusion tests your observation skills, concentration, and patience. Only the sharp-eyed can spot what is hidden inside, making it both a fun and engaging challenge for anyone who enjoys testing their attention to detail.

Internet reacts

Instagram users reacted to this optical illusion with a mix of excitement and surprise.

Many shared that it took them a while to spot the hidden shape, while others proudly commented that they found it within seconds.

One of the users, Toby Lehman, commented, “Oh gosh, I can see some oranges. That reminds me that I have to go pick some oranges. They are big this year.”

Another user, Esther den Brok, commented, “I just did that! Seconds ago”

Some users said it tested their patience and concentration, and a few admitted they had to look twice or even three times.