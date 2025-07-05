Socialite Roxy Jacenko reveals weight loss routine, says she can wear 13-year-old daughter’s clothes

Australian businesswoman and socialite Roxy Jacenko has undergone a complete transformation. The Celebrity Apprentice season 3 participant revealed on Instagram Stories that she is now wearing her 13-year-old daughter Pixie’s clothes. Jacenko, 44, added that her weight loss routine allowed her to fit into her teenage daughter’s clothes, People reported. Socialite Roxy Jacenko revealed she had drastic weight loss (Instagram)

On Instagram Stories, Roxy Jacenko dropped a photo of herself in a White Fox sky blue dress. The outfit featured sequins and star appliqués. The 44-year-old businesswoman wrote that her daughter was at school so she decided to try out the new purchase.

Roxy Jacenko said she wore her 13-year-old daughter's clothes(Instagram)

Roxy Jacenko’s weight loss journey

The PR professional told Daily Mail Australia that she is engaging in contrast therapy. The measure involves taking baths in warm and cold water on weekdays. It is believed to help improve blood circulation throughout your body. Roxy Jacenko also does 40 minutes in an infrared sauna daily as well as low-weight exercises and a 45-minute workout on the treadmill at speed six. She only eats one meal a day, which is focused on salad and protein.

Jacenko has lost almost 30 pounds, People reported. The socialite also explained that she has given up on alcohol. "Okay, so I got a trillion questions about alcohol. I got into a VERY bad habit and could finish off one of these a week, solo, without thinking twice," she added. The 44-year-old claimed that she now sticks to dusting bottles of alcohol instead of opening them.

Roxy Jacenko on Ozempic overdose

The PR professional recollected that she once overdosed on the drug Ozempic in order to boost her weight loss efforts. Jaccenko said she had taken four times the dosage recommended by her doctor, leading to non-stop shaking and vomiting.

“I thought I was actually going to die. I have had cancer, radiation therapy, all of that. It doesn't even compare to how bad I felt when I took this drug,” she said in an interview with The Saturday Telegraph.

