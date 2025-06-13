Spot the hidden number: Can you solve this brain teaser under 10 seconds?

Brain teasers have the ability to entertain you while challenging your thinking skills at the same time. Optical illusions are one of the most popular brain teasers on the internet. These puzzles test how quickly you can spot the difference between rows of the same word or number. A case in point is this optical illusion going viral now. Viral brain teaser: Can you spot the hidden number under 10 seconds?

The puzzle teases your ability to spot a different number in the picture. If you manage to figure it out in 10 seconds or less, then you can crown yourself as a genius. Now, numbers can be nightmares for anyone who doesn’t like maths. Fear not, this optical illusion is all about being quick, not crunching numbers.

Viral brain teaser: Can you accept this near-impossible mission?

The challenge seems simple at first glance. All you have to do is find the number ‘4052’ in the sea of 4502s. Seems easy, right? The aim is to find the number in less than 10 seconds.

Can you spot the hidden number 4052 under 10 seconds?(Piktochart)

As you scan the rows, you might realize that the mission was harder than you expected. Finding the hidden number may seem as daunting as doing an algebraic equation. But there is a trick to solving this problem.

How to solve the viral brain teaser?

Most people who want to solve an optical illusion bring their faces as close as possible to the picture to figure out the brain teaser. That approach may work for some, but it's often more useful to focus on the bigger picture.

Close your eyes for a second and step back from the puzzle. When you open your eyes again, focus on the left side of the photo. As you slowly scan the rows, you will find the hidden 4052 easily. If you managed to find the number in less than 10 seconds, you definitely can call yourself the ‘puzzlemaster.’ If not, well, there’s always more brain teasers to solve.

FAQs

Do brain teasers improve memory?

They have several benefits such as improving memory, concentration and critical thinking skills.

How can you solve optical illusions easily?

Often, it helps to take a step back and close your eyes for a moment before refocusing on the puzzle.

What is the purpose of brain teasers?

Brain teasers help reduce boredom and stress. They also increase cognitive functions.