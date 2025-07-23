Who is Stanlee Gatti? All on wedding planner for Steve Jobs' daughter Eve

Eve Jobs, daughter of Apple co-founder, the late Steve Jobs, is all set to marry Olympic equestrian Harry Charles in a high-profile ceremony at one of the UK’s most exclusive countryside venues this week. For their $6.7 million British countryside wedding, the couple have roped in California-based event planner Stanlee Gatti, the New York Post reported. Eve Jobs, Steve Jobs' daughter, is set to marry Harry Charles(Instagram/ Eve Jobs)

Eve started dating the Olympic gold medalist in 2022 before getting engaged last September. A Stanford graduate and professional equestrian, the 27-year-old model has worked with brands like Coperni and Louis Vuitton.

Eve Jobs and Harry Charles' wedding

The four-day wedding celebrations will be held at Soho Farmhouse in the Cotswolds. The members-only countryside retreat has previously hosted multiple events, such as Meghan Markle’s hen do.

“Eve and Harry’s wedding is like a multi-million-pound fairytale. It’s a society wedding like no other, and it’s turning rural Oxfordshire upside down,” an insider told The Sun.

Meanwhile, sources shared with the New York Post that the wedding is being “planned like a military operation.” Celebrations kickstart on Thursday, July 24.

Who is Stanlee Gatti?

Born in New Mexico's Raton to immigrant parents, Gatti studied music and art at the University of Northern Colorado during the 1970s. He later University of Oregon to study architecture and art history, according to IMDb.

He kicked off his journey with event coordination and worked as a department store window dresser and at a plant store. In 1978, he served as a florist at the St. Francis Hotel and, a few years later, was appointed to plan the 75th anniversary opening gala for the San Francisco Symphony.

Gatti went on to establish his brand, Stanlee R. Gatti Designs, in 1987. He was even appointed as the President of the San Francisco Arts Commission by Mayor Willie Brown in 1996, but parted ways with the Commission in 2004.

In 2019, Gatti was roped in to the California Arts Council by Governor Gavin Newsom. In today's times, he is often regarded as the man behind some of San Francisco’s most lavish, large-scale parties.

According to Goop, Gatti's client list included Elton John and George Lucas, while he even planned the wedding of Gavin Newsom. He came into spotlight in 2021, when he worked on Ivy Getty’s wedding, where Earth, Wind and Fire performed at the welcome party.

FAQs:

1. When will Eve Jobs and Harry Charles get married?

The celebrations take place this weekend, with events starting from Thursday.

2. How the couple went public with their relationship?

They first went public about their relationship at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

3. For how long have they been together?

Eve and Harry started dating each other in 2022 and got engaged in September last year.