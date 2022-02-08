Vet sits on floor beside scared dog, gives it treat to make it feel comfortable. Watch

A very sweet interaction between a veterinarian and a scared dog is now winning hearts online. The video shows how the doctor manage to win the confidence of the dog. There is a chance that the video will leave you a tad bit emotional too.

The video is posted on Instagram by Dr Thomas Hamilton. “Patience for my patients,” reads the caption he shared while posting the video.

The clip opens to show the doctor sitting on a chair in front of a very scared dog sitting on one corner of a room. The doctor, to make his patient comfortable, starts talking to it in a slow and calm manner. Then slowly and gently he lies down in front of the dog. After that, he gets close to the pooch and sits beside it. This is, however, not all that the video shows.

We won’t give away everything that this wholesome video shows, so take a look.

The video has been posted about two hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 2,200 views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various kinds of comments.

“Thank you for being this way,” wrote an Instagram user. “This is the best thing I have ever seen,” posted another. “It takes someone very special to be this kind,” shared a third. “You are such a special person to do this for someone’s pet! I wish you could meet my two border collies one day. They would love you to pieces!!” expressed a fourth. “Oh my gosh I'm crying. What a good human. Well done,” commented a fifth.

What are your thoughts on this sweet interaction between the vet and the dog?

