Video featuring adorable doggo siblings are reminding netizens of theirs

Siblings are one of the closest people one can have in their life. From fighting with them to making them do all your chores, each day is indeed entertaining with them in it. Now, a video showing two doggo siblings has exactly captured the essence of the life with a younger sibling and has already garnered much love from netizens. Shared on Xena the golden retriever’s Instagram page, the video shows the adorable pooch’s rants about her younger brother Finn. After watching the video you may find it hard to hold back your ‘aww’s.

The clip starts with a text on the screen, “Everyone wants a little brother until….”. As the video goes on, it shows several sneak peaks from the daily lives of the doggo duo Xena and Finn. What make the video more entertaining is the perfect description provided with each goofy action.

Take a look at the clip:





Shared on March 30, the clip has garnered over 28,000 likes and several comments. While many expressed how the doggo siblings reminded them of theirs, other simply couldn’t stop gushing over the silly antics of the doggos. Many were surprised at how their actions were almost similar to that of human siblings.

“When you realize you never even asked for a little brother,” joked an Instagram user. “All signs that he loves you,” commented another. One of Xena’s doggo friends wrote, “I don’t have a brother but I thin I want one now!”

What do you think of this cute video?

