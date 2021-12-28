Video of 72-year-old woman ziplining in Kerala wows people, goes viral

‘Age is no barrier. It's a limitation you put on your mind,” these words said by American athlete Jackie Joyner-Kersee is perfectly proved in this video of a 72-year-old woman ziplining in a park in Kerala. There is a chance that the incredible video, which has now gone viral, will leave you stunned.

The video is shared on Instagram page called yathrikan_200. The clip shows the woman, wearing a sari, ziplining. She finishes the ride with a huge smile on her face. The video ends with her fist bumping an individual to celebrate her successful ride.

She is identified as Paru Amma and took part in the adventure sports in a park in Palakkad, Kerala. As it turns out, initially, the park authorities were taken aback by her request but then finally agreed. After the ride, the woman also shared that she loves taking up new challenges.

The video is now being posted by many across various social media platforms. On this particular Instagram post too, many shared clapping hands emoticons to express their reactions. A few also posted fire emojis.

