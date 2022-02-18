Video of cat finding hidden pet camera looks like a scene from a horror movie

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
The video of the cat finding a hidden pet camera looks like a part of horror movie was posted on Reddit.
The image of the cat, taken from the video captured by the hidden pet camera, looks like a part of a horror movie.(Screengrab)
Published on Feb 18, 2022 08:23 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

The Internet is filled with various kinds of cat videos. While some of those videos are funny to watch, others may leave you saying aww – and that too repeatedly. This video of a pet cat posted on Reddit may make you feel both but not before scaring you a little.

The video was originally posted on Reddit about two years ago. It is again creating a buzz after recently being re-shared about three hours ago. The video is posted with a caption that gives context to the situation captured. “Doodles discovered the pet camera,” it reads.

The video opens to show a black screen. However, within moments, the cat named Doodles appears. What is slightly unsettling and startling in the video is the kitty’s intense look while staring at the camera. Take a look at the video that may leave you intrigued:

The video, since being posted, has gathered nearly 100 upvotes. It has also amassed various kinds of comments from people. Some wrote that the video looks like a scene from a horror movie.

“‘Just know I'm watching you’-Doodles," wrote a Reddit user imagining what the cat could be thinking. “I believe that is a glitch in the matrix,” joked another. “Omg, if cats could make horror movies.....,” expressed a third. “That’s scary as hell,” commented a fourth. “What the...!!” expressed a fifth.

What are your thoughts on the video? Did the clip leave you startled or scared?

