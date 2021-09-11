Home / Trending / Video of dogs dressed in a funny way will leave you in splits
The image is taken from the video showing the dogs dressed in a funny way.(Jukin Media)
trending

Video of dogs dressed in a funny way will leave you in splits

There is a chance that you will end up watching the hilarious video more than once.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 11, 2021 06:42 PM IST

Is this a dog video? Yes. Is this a funny dog video? Yes. Is this is funny dog video that you will love watching over and over again? Big yes. This is a video that showcases two dogs dressed in an unusual and hilarious way. There is a chance that the video will leave you laughing uncontrollably.

The video opens to show two dogs sitting on a couch. Both the pooches are dressed in Hawaiian shirts. What, however, are laughter inducing are the gooogle eyeglasses they are wearing. The video gets even funnier when the dogs move their heads and the attachments of their glasses start moving. The rest of the videos show the dogs moving their heads trying to adapt to the eye gears they are wearing.

Take a look at the super funny video:

What are your thoughts on the video? Did it leave you giggling?

Story Saved
OPEN APP
