Video of dogs dressed in a funny way will leave you in splits

Is this a dog video? Yes. Is this a funny dog video? Yes. Is this is funny dog video that you will love watching over and over again? Big yes. This is a video that showcases two dogs dressed in an unusual and hilarious way. There is a chance that the video will leave you laughing uncontrollably.

The video opens to show two dogs sitting on a couch. Both the pooches are dressed in Hawaiian shirts. What, however, are laughter inducing are the gooogle eyeglasses they are wearing. The video gets even funnier when the dogs move their heads and the attachments of their glasses start moving. The rest of the videos show the dogs moving their heads trying to adapt to the eye gears they are wearing.

Take a look at the super funny video:

What are your thoughts on the video? Did it leave you giggling?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON