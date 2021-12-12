Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Video of duck shared by Jennifer Garner goes viral with over three million views

Jennifer Garner shared the video that received over three million views on Instagram.
The image from the viral video shared by Jennifer Garner shows a duck named Wrinkle.(Instagram/@seducktive)
Published on Dec 12, 2021 01:11 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Are you looking for a video that can uplift your mood almost instantly? Then here is a clip involving a duck that may leave you very happy. The clip, shared by Jennifer Garner, has won people’s hearts. Chances are, the viral video will have the same effect on you too.

The video was originally posted on the Instagram page of the duck named Wrinkle. It, however, went crazy viral after being re-shared by Jennifer Garner on her Insta page. “Two weeks to Christmas,” she wrote and posted the video.

The video shows a duck running from one side of a room to another. Do keep the volume up while watching the video as the sound of the duck’s feet on the wooden floor makes the clip even more enjoyable to watch.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been shared about two days ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than three million views and counting. The share has also gathered several reactions too.

“Cute!!” wrote an Instagram user. “RUN!!” posted another. “This is so fitting,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

