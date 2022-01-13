Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Video of flock of birds perched atop trees at Tamil Nadu sanctuary amazes people

The video of the flock of birds perched atop trees at Tamil Nadu sanctuary was posted on Twitter.
The image, taken from the Twitter video, shows the birds perched atop the trees at an Tamil Nadu sanctuary.(Twitter/@supriyasahuias)
Published on Jan 13, 2022 04:33 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

A video of a flock of migratory birds sitting on top of trees at a bird sanctuary in Tamil Nadu has left people amazed. The incredible scene showcased in the video may have the same effect on you too.

IAS officer Supriya Sahu posted the video on Twitter. “It’s that time of year again when migratory birds are making our sanctuaries come alive in Tamil Nadu. Koonthankulan Bird Sanctuary in Tirunelveli District is delighted to welcome these winged visitors. Zoom to see incredibley lovely chicks,” she wrote. She also gave the courtesy for the video to DFO R. Murugan. The post is complete with the hashtag #Paintedstork – the name of the migratory birds.

Take a look at the beautiful video:

The video, since being posted a day ago, has gathered more than 8,400 views and the numbers are increasing. The share has also accumulated nearly 600 likes. People took to the comments section to share their reactions.

“Amazing,” wrote a Twitter user. “Marvellous,” posted another. “So beautiful to watch,” expressed a third. “Beautiful,” commented a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

