Video of pet sugar glider eating worms is oddly cute. Watch

Sugar gliders are exotic and among the cutest animals found on earth, and watching the videos featuring them is pure bliss. Case in point, this particular video that features a pet sugar glider munching worms. The oddly cute video is sure to ward off your Monday blues and boost your spirits.

The cute video was shared by an Instagram page called Animals Doing Things. The page is filled with endearing animal content capturing their antics and has over 5.1 million followers on Instagram. "I wish someone would dunk ME face first into a bucket of french fries," read the caption of the video. The clip, credited to a TikTok user bone. max, shows a pet sugar glider chewing worms from a tub and is unfazed by the camera recording it. What people can't get enough of is hearing the sugar glider eating the worms.

Watch the viral video below:

The video shared 22 hours ago has accumulated 2.4 million views on Instagram. It has also raked up a lakh likes and several comments.

"Dreams do come true," read a response from a dog page dedicated to a Mini Dachshund named Bruno. "Nom nom nom," posted an individual. "Oh my gosh the wink!!" pointed out another. "Oddly cute lol," posted a third. "How he eats them is somehow actually kinda cute," shared a fourth. Many also posted emoticons in the comments section to express their thoughts.