Video of Ratan Tata’s birthday celebration goes viral, Harsh Goenka posts it too

Ratan Tata celebrated his 84th birthday two days ago. Since then, posts have been pouring in on social media to wish the business tycoon. Amid these, is one video shared on LinkedIn that has now won people’s hearts. It shows Tata celebrating his birthday with a Tata employee, named Shantanu Naidu.

Vaibhav Bhoir, whose LinkedIn profile describes that he is a Business Development Manager at Tata Motor Finance, shared the video a day ago. “Simplicity, nation's pride and inspiration for all,” he wrote while sharing the video.

Harsh Goenka later re-shared the clip on Twitter. “A charming scene with the unassuming #RatanTata on his 84th birthday,” he posted.

The video shows Ratan Tata sitting with Shantanu Naidu. A cupcake with a candle on it is kept in front of them. It then shows Tata blowing out the candle and then Naidu talking to him with a smile on his face. The video ends with the young man feeding the business tycoon a piece of the cupcake.

Take a look at the video:

The video, on both the platforms received tons of reactions. People couldn’t stop talking about Ratan Tata’s simplicity.

“Humable personality,” wrote a LinkedIn user. “Simplicity at its best,” shared another. “Great Man, great Personality,” posted a third.

