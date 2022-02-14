Video of snake inside a flight goes viral, scares people

In a nightmare-come-true situation, passengers onboard an AirAsia flight spotted a snake inside the illuminated area of a plane. A video of the creepy crawler has now gone viral online. Originally posted on TikTok, the video has now taken over Twitter too. There is a chance that the video may leave you scared.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hana Mohsin Khan, a commercial pilot by profession, also shared the video on Twitter. “Yikes! Snake on a plane! Either an escaped pet from passenger carry on/luggage or possibly climbed its way into the aircraft from the ground. Air Asia Airbus A320-200, Kuala Lumpur to Tawau. This dude happily stayed inside the illuminated area till plane was diverted,” Khan wrote while posting the video.

Take a look at the video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The particular share has gathered more than 11,000 views and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

Here’s how a Twitter user reacted and it may seem relatable:

“I’d have lost it and run off the flight,” posted another. “I hope Hissss flight was comfortable,” joked a third. “I would freak out,” confessed a fourth.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Then there is this reaction that you may relate to too:

“This is a very rare incident which can occur on any aircraft from time to time,” said AirAsia’s chief safety officer Capt Liong Tien Ling to CNA. “The Captain took the appropriate action. At no time was the safety of guests or crew at any risk,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What are your thoughts on the video?