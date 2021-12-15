Video shows newborn horse standing up for the first time

The videos that showcase baby animals are always amazing to watch. Those are the videos that often leave people with a huge smile on their face. Just like this video involving a newborn horse that may leave you happy. Not just that, the video may inspire you too.

The video was captured in Sweden. It shows a few horses standing in a pasture. Turns out, they are Icelandic horses and one of them gave birth to a calf.

The video shows the newborn struggling to stand up on its own. Initially, it fails to stand up and keeps on falling down. However, the animal doesn’t give up and finally its efforts pay off. The video ends with the horse standing on its own feet.

Take a look at the video:

What are your thoughts about the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON