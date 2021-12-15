Home / Trending / Video shows newborn horse standing up for the first time
trending

Video shows newborn horse standing up for the first time

The video of a newborn horse standing up for the first time is inspiring to watch.
The image taken from the video shows the newborn horse trying to stand on its own.(Jukin Media)
The image taken from the video shows the newborn horse trying to stand on its own.(Jukin Media)
Published on Dec 15, 2021 07:01 PM IST
Copy Link
ByTrisha Sengupta

The videos that showcase baby animals are always amazing to watch. Those are the videos that often leave people with a huge smile on their face. Just like this video involving a newborn horse that may leave you happy. Not just that, the video may inspire you too.

The video was captured in Sweden. It shows a few horses standing in a pasture. Turns out, they are Icelandic horses and one of them gave birth to a calf.

The video shows the newborn struggling to stand up on its own. Initially, it fails to stand up and keeps on falling down. However, the animal doesn’t give up and finally its efforts pay off. The video ends with the horse standing on its own feet.

Take a look at the video:

What are your thoughts about the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
viral video
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 15, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out