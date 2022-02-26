Video shows recuse of leopard stuck in 50-feet-deep open well in Maharashtra

The Internet is filled with various rescue videos that show humans stepping up to help animals in distress. Those are the videos that often leave people with a warm feeling in their hearts and a smile on their face. Case in point, this rescue video of a leopard that was stuck in a 50-feet-deep open well in Maharashtra.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Wildlife SOS, an NGO that rescues and rehabilitates wildlife in distress, posted the video on their official Twitter handle. “Wildlife SOS and the Forest Department performed a rescue operation to save a drowning leopard from a 50-feet-deep open well in #Maharashtra. A trap cage was lowered to safely extricate the leopard. After ensuring he had sustained no injuries, he was released back in the wild,” they wrote while tweeting the video. The clip shows the entire process of rescue.

Take a look at the video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The post, since being shared a few days ago, has gathered more than 3,400 views. The tweet has also accumulated nearly 450 likes and counting. The post has also received several comments from people.

“God bless all of you at Wildlife SOS and Forest Dept. for rescuing this beautiful magnificent leopard,” wrote a Twitter user. “Great work!” posted another. “How wonderful you guys are. Thank you for all you do!” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?