Videos shows adventures of cat and its human while going on a walk

Are you looking for a cat video that is fun to watch and may leave you with a huge smile on your face? Then here is a clip that may leave you very happy. This video documents snippets from a very cute cat’s daily walk with its human. There is a chance that the video will make you say aww – and that too repeatedly.

The video was originally posted on TikTok and later re-shared on Instagram. It opens to show a text that reads “Highlights from my live cat walk.” The clip documents the human holding the leash of their cat as they go one walks together. The entire video shows how the cat engages in all sorts of things – from climbing a tree to exploring rocks. The video ends with the kitty and its human enjoying some cuddle time.

Take a look at the video showcasing the <strong>c</strong>at’s adventures with its human:

The video has been posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 5.9 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various kinds of comments.

“This cat is adventurous and well behaved but also living it’s best life!” wrote an Instagram user. “He’s soo cute and adventurous!!” posted another. “What a dope dog,” expressed a third. “That cat has to be part dog,” joked a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video? Do you do the same with your pet kitty too?

