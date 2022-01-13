View of snow-clad mountains from Kashmir’s Banihal station wows people

“Incredible,” “mesmerising,” and “breathtaking,” are probably few among the many words that you’ll be inclined to use after seeing these pictures posted on Twitter. The images, shared on the official Twitter account of the Indian Railways, show snow-clad mountains.

“A mesmerising view of the snow clad mountains from the #Banihal station of #KashmirValley, covered in a blanket of freshly fallen #snow,” the department wrote while posting the pictures. The images show the snow-covered station against the backdrop of the mountains clocked in white sheets.

Take a look at the beautiful images that may leave you amazed:

A mesmerising view of the snow clad mountains from the #Banihal station of #KashmirValley, covered in a blanket of freshly fallen #snow. pic.twitter.com/6n9YL2YVpv — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) January 12, 2022

The post has been shared a day ago. Since being shared, the tweet has accumulated more than 2,500 likes and counting. The share has also prompted people to post varied comments.

“It’s beautiful,” wrote a Twitter user. “Beauty of India,” posted another. “Amazing,” expressed a third. “Wow,” commented a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the post?

