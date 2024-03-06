Viral Brain Teaser: Can you solve this maths question without using a calculator?

A maths brain teaser was shared on Instagram’s text-based conversation app, Threads. Since being shared, a discussion about what will be the correct answer to the question has started. The brain teaser challenges people to mentally add the numbers and tell the total. Do you think you are a maths whiz? If so, solve this brain teaser and prove it. Brain Teaser: How quickly can you solve this maths question? (Threads/@darrengibbons.dg)

The brain teaser reads, “This must be done in your head only. Take 1,000. Add 40 to it. Now, add another 1,000. Now, add another 30. Another 1,000. Now, add another 1,000. Now, add 10. What is the total?”

Take a look at the brain teaser here:

The brain teaser was shared a few hours ago on Threads. It has since collected over 600 likes and numerous comments.

Check out how people reacted to this brain teaser here:

“So, no one else started by ‘taking’ 1000 from 0. So -1000 +40 = -960 + 1000 = 40. Then Add 30, 20, 1000, 10 = 1100,” posted an individual.

Another added, “2100. You take the first 1000 away (from 0).”

“The ‘assumption’ is that ‘another 1,000’. It implies adding another 1000, which would be 5000. And you know what happens when you assume,” joined a third.

A fourth commented, “At first, I said 5000 but then realised it’s 40+30+20, not 400+300+200. 4100 it is.”

“It’s 4100. If anyone is getting 5000, they did some major miscalculations. You ended up taking the 100 from 40+30+20+10 and added 0, making it 1000. The answer is 4100,” chimed in a fifth.

Earlier, another brain teaser left people scratching their heads in search of the correct answer. The teaser reads, “A man steals a $100 bill from a store’s register. Then he buys $70 worth of goods at that store using the $100 bill, and gets $30 change. How much money did the store lose?” Can you solve this problem?