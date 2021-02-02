IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / Viral Niharika NM: Stoked that people love my ‘rowdy’ Bangalore accent
In Los Angeles at present, Bengaluru-based Niharika NM has found stardom with her fun video sketches online.
In Los Angeles at present, Bengaluru-based Niharika NM has found stardom with her fun video sketches online.
trending

Viral Niharika NM: Stoked that people love my ‘rowdy’ Bangalore accent

A Bengaluru girl based-in in LA, witty and sassy Niharika NM’s videos can’t be given a miss when on social media
READ FULL STORY
By Mallika Bhagat, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 01:40 AM IST

A Bengaluru girl based-in in LA, witty and sassy Niharika NM’s videos can’t be given a miss when on social media. An engineer, who is presently pursuing her MBA in the US is a riot when it comes to content creation! And Niharika is making waves with her own brand of observational comedy. Riding high on her success, she is elated to have found so much love — 1.4M followers in barely a few months — doing what she loves. Excerpts from a conversation about her inspiration behind the viral sketches, sticking to roots and dealing with the pandemic:

How did your journey into the world of comedy videos begin?

My best friends always said I had too much energy for one person, and if only there was a way to monetise that and my dad jokes, I’d be sorted! I was in my second year of engineering when I realised that I wanted to do anything but engineering for the rest of my life and that’s when the concept of YouTube, and becoming a YouTuber, had started becoming popular in India. So it was only fair for me to shoot my shot and jump on the bandwagon.

What or who is your inspiration for your videos? Do you have any idol or someone you follow ardently?

My friends and family are my absolute inspiration for all my videos. 90% of the content I make is based on the situations or experiences that I’ve had with them. They’re absolute clowns like me, and a riot to be around. However, growing up I watched a lot of Jim Carrey, Terry Crews and Rowan Atkinson [best known for his portrayal of Mr Bean]. I like to believe that most of the facial expressions I make, I learnt from them. Regional comedians like Brahmanandam and Vadivelu have also had a massive impact on the type of humour and content I like to consume and create.

People love your accent! You belong to a south Indian family. Are these videos a way to stay connected to your roots?

I’m so stoked that people love my accent because that is literally how my friends and I talk when we’re trying to tell a joke. We call it the ‘rowdy’ Bangalore accent, ha ha (sic). These videos are definitely also a way to stay connected to my roots because I usually see non-south Indians talking about our culture from their perspective or their take on our accent; so I just thought it was high time that one of our own represented us!

Your parents feature in a lot of your videos. Tell us a little about them.

My parents are actually the sweetest people ever (They would kill me if I said anything else… just kidding!) They’re so funny themselves but they’re also incredibly savage at the same time and know how to put me in my place. Most of the dialogues that I use when I play characters of them, are actually things that they’ve said to me before but I obviously tend to exaggerate a little bit to add my own flavour to it.

What is your creative process like? Do you ideate during a particular time of the day?

I don’t necessarily allocate time on a daily basis to create content. Instead, whenever an idea comes to me I immediately make sure to put it down on my notes app so that whenever it’s time to make a video I can just go back and look at it and see what I can do with it. Most of my content, however, is super observational and is usually based on the experiences I’ve had.

‘If you love someone, let them go’; this video was a game changer and got you a lot of love on social media. How does it feel to be appreciated online?

I don’t think I can accurately put into words how incredible the feeling of being appreciated simply for doing what you love is! It truly adds fuel to the fire to keep going and do the best job that I possibly can at what I do. I’m genuinely so grateful to the people who enjoy what I do and support my work because if it weren’t for them I wouldn’t have the honour of answering your questions right now. I don’t think I’ve slept for more than four hours a day, in the last two months, but that’s only because I’m so excited to be up and working that I can’t even complain about it.

Has the pandemic been tough for you, too, and made you miss home?

I was definitely overwhelmed by the whole pandemic because I moved to the US for my masters and was away from my family. Quarantining by myself wasn’t the greatest feeling in the world especially since it was the first time that I was ever away from my family. However, I did try my hand at cooking, which I very quickly realised that I absolutely s**k at. I’m definitely ready to go back home for some spicy chicken dum biryani!

Author tweets @bhagat_mallika

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
In Los Angeles at present, Bengaluru-based Niharika NM has found stardom with her fun video sketches online.
In Los Angeles at present, Bengaluru-based Niharika NM has found stardom with her fun video sketches online.
trending

Viral Niharika NM: Stoked that people love my ‘rowdy’ Bangalore accent

By Mallika Bhagat, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 01:40 AM IST
A Bengaluru girl based-in in LA, witty and sassy Niharika NM’s videos can’t be given a miss when on social media
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows two children, Ryleigh and Zayden.(Screengrab)
The image shows two children, Ryleigh and Zayden.(Screengrab)
trending

Michelle Obama posts pics of kids recreating her and Barack’s inauguration look

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 01:10 AM IST
“Ryleigh & Zayden, you nailed it!” reads the caption shared alongside the Instagram post by Michelle Obama.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows Cardi B standing on a staircase.(Twitter/@iamcardib)
The image shows Cardi B standing on a staircase.(Twitter/@iamcardib)
trending

Cardi B posts video with Kaliyon Ka Chaman playing in the background

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 11:02 PM IST
“I got an announcement to make tomorrow,” reads the caption shared alongside the video by Cardi B.
READ FULL STORY
Close
69-year-old Abhijit Banerjee and 60-year-old Shipra Banerjee’s groovy moves may fill your heart with an unexplained joy.(Instagram/@thebohobaalika)
69-year-old Abhijit Banerjee and 60-year-old Shipra Banerjee’s groovy moves may fill your heart with an unexplained joy.(Instagram/@thebohobaalika)
trending

Video of elderly couple grooving to 90’s pop song will make you smile

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 09:14 PM IST
“My parents have always been the livewire of any party while I was growing up,” Kaustav Banerjee, the lead singer told HT.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows a yellow coloured openwork viscose turtleneck sweater.(Prada.com)
The image shows a yellow coloured openwork viscose turtleneck sweater.(Prada.com)
trending

This turtleneck sweater by Prada reminds netizens of Swiss cheese. Check it out

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 08:24 PM IST
This sweater is available for pre-order on Prada's website for £905 (approximately 90,536).
READ FULL STORY
Close
Domonkos Bosze rides his sailing boat 'Teatime" near Marigot, French Caribbean island of Saint-Martin, January 25, 2020. Picture taken January 25, 2020. Sailingteatime.com via REUTERS(via REUTERS)
Domonkos Bosze rides his sailing boat 'Teatime" near Marigot, French Caribbean island of Saint-Martin, January 25, 2020. Picture taken January 25, 2020. Sailingteatime.com via REUTERS(via REUTERS)
trending

Hungarian family sails around the globe in a 50-feet boat called ‘Teatime’

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 06:26 PM IST
"For me it is a fantastic experience that I can spend a lot more time with my kids, instead of getting home late from work totally exhausted," said 48-year-old Domonkos Bosze, who set up a home office on the boat.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The distribution, set to begin during the first week of February, would cover five districts in the initial phase -- Khurda, Cuttack, Puri, Nayagarh, and Sundargarh, an official said on Monday. (Representative image)(ANI)
The distribution, set to begin during the first week of February, would cover five districts in the initial phase -- Khurda, Cuttack, Puri, Nayagarh, and Sundargarh, an official said on Monday. (Representative image)(ANI)
trending

‘Happiness kits’ to be gifted to students as schools reopen in Odisha

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 06:01 PM IST
"Each kit would contain nutritious food items, such as wheat, turmeric powder, peanuts, jaggery, chickpeas, cinnamon, cardamom, biscuits," an official said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Captain Sir Tom Moore, who raised more than 30 million pounds ($41 million) by walking 100 lengths of his garden during last year's lockdown, was admitted to Bedford hospital after testing positive for the virus, his daughter said on Sunday.(REUTERS)
Captain Sir Tom Moore, who raised more than 30 million pounds ($41 million) by walking 100 lengths of his garden during last year's lockdown, was admitted to Bedford hospital after testing positive for the virus, his daughter said on Sunday.(REUTERS)
trending

Wishes flood in for record fundraiser Captain Moore in hospital with Covid-19

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 04:57 PM IST
Messages of support came in from politicians and the likes of the British army, the England soccer team and Michael Ball, with whom he joined to record a number one single with a cover version of “You’ll Never Walk Alone”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The births were at a private maternity den specially fitted with infrared cameras, and one zoo official saw one cub, a female cub, appearing weak.(Instagram/@detroitzoo)
The births were at a private maternity den specially fitted with infrared cameras, and one zoo official saw one cub, a female cub, appearing weak.(Instagram/@detroitzoo)
trending

It's twins! 8-year-old polar bear gives birth to two cubs in Detroit Zoo

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 01:26 PM IST
The unnamed twin cubs are the first polar bears to be successfully born and raised at the zoo in more the 15 years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Adilaxmi, works with her husband in their automobile repair shop at Sujatha Nagar, near Kothagudem.(Twitter/@RaoKavitha)
Adilaxmi, works with her husband in their automobile repair shop at Sujatha Nagar, near Kothagudem.(Twitter/@RaoKavitha)
trending

30-year-old woman mechanic receives praise for unconventional career choice

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 11:51 AM IST
A 30-year-old Telangana woman who works with her husband to support their family has recently come to the attention of MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha for taking up a career path that is generally not taken up by women - auto repair.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The specialty of this dustbin is that it takes very little space as compared to open dumping grounds and can store more litter than other normal dustbins.(ANI)
The specialty of this dustbin is that it takes very little space as compared to open dumping grounds and can store more litter than other normal dustbins.(ANI)
trending

Man develops underground dustbin with automatic garbage lifting technology

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 10:32 AM IST
Vishwanath Patil, who runs the 'Swacha, Swasth' trust, has explored a new technology of underground waste bins.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The film enthusiast living on the island of Pater Noster for a week without a phone, friends or family is Lisa Enroth, an emergency nurse from Sweden.(YouTube/gbgfilmfestival)
The film enthusiast living on the island of Pater Noster for a week without a phone, friends or family is Lisa Enroth, an emergency nurse from Sweden.(YouTube/gbgfilmfestival)
trending

Swedish nurse gets a chance to watch entire film festival alone in a lighthouse

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 10:05 AM IST
Lisa Enroth, an emergency nurse from Skövde, has been selected to watch the 60-movie programme of the Goteborg Film Festival in a lighthouse on a deserted island off the coast of Sweden.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The post has gathered more than 9 lakh and the numbers are quickly increasing. (representational image)(Pexels)
The post has gathered more than 9 lakh and the numbers are quickly increasing. (representational image)(Pexels)
trending

She came out to her dad, post on his reaction has sparked funnily cute thread

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 08:47 AM IST
The small tweet which is both cute and witty has now sparked a thread filled with similar tales.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Kunal Kapoor asked this question from his official Twitter account on January 31.(File Photo)
Actor Kunal Kapoor asked this question from his official Twitter account on January 31.(File Photo)
trending

Kunal Kapoor asks people about book that has changed their perspective

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 01:06 AM IST
From The Secret to The Fountainhead, netizens left all sorts of responses in the Twitter thread.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image is taken from the video which has now gone viral.(Facebook/@greencountryvillage)
The image is taken from the video which has now gone viral.(Facebook/@greencountryvillage)
trending

Video of elderly people’s drum exercise class is the Internet's new love. Watch

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 12:09 AM IST
“More fun at Drum Exercise class! We don’t own the rights to the song. (But we DO own the rights to a good time!),” reads the caption shared alongside the video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP