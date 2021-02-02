Viral Niharika NM: Stoked that people love my ‘rowdy’ Bangalore accent

A Bengaluru girl based-in in LA, witty and sassy Niharika NM’s videos can’t be given a miss when on social media. An engineer, who is presently pursuing her MBA in the US is a riot when it comes to content creation! And Niharika is making waves with her own brand of observational comedy. Riding high on her success, she is elated to have found so much love — 1.4M followers in barely a few months — doing what she loves. Excerpts from a conversation about her inspiration behind the viral sketches, sticking to roots and dealing with the pandemic:

How did your journey into the world of comedy videos begin?

My best friends always said I had too much energy for one person, and if only there was a way to monetise that and my dad jokes, I’d be sorted! I was in my second year of engineering when I realised that I wanted to do anything but engineering for the rest of my life and that’s when the concept of YouTube, and becoming a YouTuber, had started becoming popular in India. So it was only fair for me to shoot my shot and jump on the bandwagon.

What or who is your inspiration for your videos? Do you have any idol or someone you follow ardently?

My friends and family are my absolute inspiration for all my videos. 90% of the content I make is based on the situations or experiences that I’ve had with them. They’re absolute clowns like me, and a riot to be around. However, growing up I watched a lot of Jim Carrey, Terry Crews and Rowan Atkinson [best known for his portrayal of Mr Bean]. I like to believe that most of the facial expressions I make, I learnt from them. Regional comedians like Brahmanandam and Vadivelu have also had a massive impact on the type of humour and content I like to consume and create.

People love your accent! You belong to a south Indian family. Are these videos a way to stay connected to your roots?

I’m so stoked that people love my accent because that is literally how my friends and I talk when we’re trying to tell a joke. We call it the ‘rowdy’ Bangalore accent, ha ha (sic). These videos are definitely also a way to stay connected to my roots because I usually see non-south Indians talking about our culture from their perspective or their take on our accent; so I just thought it was high time that one of our own represented us!

Your parents feature in a lot of your videos. Tell us a little about them.

My parents are actually the sweetest people ever (They would kill me if I said anything else… just kidding!) They’re so funny themselves but they’re also incredibly savage at the same time and know how to put me in my place. Most of the dialogues that I use when I play characters of them, are actually things that they’ve said to me before but I obviously tend to exaggerate a little bit to add my own flavour to it.

What is your creative process like? Do you ideate during a particular time of the day?

I don’t necessarily allocate time on a daily basis to create content. Instead, whenever an idea comes to me I immediately make sure to put it down on my notes app so that whenever it’s time to make a video I can just go back and look at it and see what I can do with it. Most of my content, however, is super observational and is usually based on the experiences I’ve had.

‘If you love someone, let them go’; this video was a game changer and got you a lot of love on social media. How does it feel to be appreciated online?

I don’t think I can accurately put into words how incredible the feeling of being appreciated simply for doing what you love is! It truly adds fuel to the fire to keep going and do the best job that I possibly can at what I do. I’m genuinely so grateful to the people who enjoy what I do and support my work because if it weren’t for them I wouldn’t have the honour of answering your questions right now. I don’t think I’ve slept for more than four hours a day, in the last two months, but that’s only because I’m so excited to be up and working that I can’t even complain about it.

Has the pandemic been tough for you, too, and made you miss home?

I was definitely overwhelmed by the whole pandemic because I moved to the US for my masters and was away from my family. Quarantining by myself wasn’t the greatest feeling in the world especially since it was the first time that I was ever away from my family. However, I did try my hand at cooking, which I very quickly realised that I absolutely s**k at. I’m definitely ready to go back home for some spicy chicken dum biryani!

