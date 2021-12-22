Viral pic shows eyes of animals glowing in dark. Can you guess what they are?

There are times when some posts shared online leave people amazed and intrigued. This post involving two wild animals perfectly fits in that category. Shared by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan, the post has now left people surprised and amused. There is a chance that the share will have the same effect on you too.

“The eyes which make the forest bright. So what do you see,” he wrote and shared the image. The picture shows two pairs of eyes glowing in the dark.

Can you guess the animals shown in the picture?

Kaswan, which replying to his own post, also shared the answer. However, instead of directly answering he chose a line from the poem The Tyger by William Blake to give the answer.

This is what he tweeted:

The original post, since being shared, has gathered more than 3,500 likes and counting. The tweet has also gathered tons of comments from people.

“A beautiful #Tiger in the darkness, Parveen,” wrote a Twitter user. “There are two of them,” posted another. “The master of stealth, his eerie prowl instills fear in the wilderness. His power, agility and roar are legendary. The King admired by all - Royal Bengal Tiger!” expressed another.

What are your thoughts on the post?

