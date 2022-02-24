Viral Twitter post shows how woman knitted hand-holding mittens to hold husband's hand on walks when it's cold outside

Holding hands is probably one of the most underrated forms of sustained intimacy. Be it with your friends, family or partner, holding their hand can definitely boost your mood and strengthen your connection with them. And this woman, a post about whom has recently gone viral on Twitter, definitely knows this and has done her part in order to help herself hold her husband's hand.

One major problem that a lot of people have been facing when it comes to being able to hold their loved ones hand, is that it's pretty cold outside. Especially in places where it is colder, people often have to resort to gloves or mittens in order to be able to take a walk outside, without feeling extremely cold. This woman also faced the same problem when she went on walks with her husband but was unable to feel her husband’s hand as they were both wearing mittens.

As a solution to this problem, she created a unique, two-person mitten. It is knitted in such a way that the two are able to hold each other's hands and have the mitten wrap around both their hands. This is enough to keep them both warm at the same time. Their son posted this tweet with an image to show what the mittens look like. He captioned it with, “My mom made two-person mittens so my dad and her can hold hands on walks.”

Take a look at the viral tweet right here:

My mom made 2-person mittens so my dad and her can hold hands on walks pic.twitter.com/w33ATlX1Zb — Mr. Boof (@thepartypope) February 14, 2022

This post was shared on Twitter on February 15 and has gone massively viral since then. The post has accumulated more than 7.9 lakh likes and several comments from people who found this tweet hilarious and couldn’t stop talking about this genius creation. One asked, “I mean can't they just hold hands while wearing gloves?” As a reply to this, another individual explained, “It’s not the same. Skin on skin is what makes hand-holding hand/holding.”

The sharer of this tweet also posted this picture of how his mother also made him a Harry Styles cardigan:

Also check out the harry styles cardigan she made pic.twitter.com/Pvd3t328gL — Mr. Boof (@thepartypope) February 14, 2022

A person named Brady also composed a sweet poem based on this viral tweet:

I wrote a short poem about this sweet tweet 🥰 pic.twitter.com/Nq7Fo1k8Ac — bradypoems (@bradypoems) February 15, 2022

Another Twitter user hilariously posted this as a reply to this tweet:

This is so wholesome. Before I read the caption I thought it was going to be a kids punishment pic.twitter.com/9XoM5qT698 — Ruby (@RegSizedRuby01) February 15, 2022

What are your thoughts on the viral two-person mitten?

