Viral video: Customers resort to violence at a Delhi store over delay in iPhone 15 supply

Apple iPhone 15 series went on sale on September 22, and people wasted no time in flocking to stores in large numbers to purchase the latest smartphones. Social media quickly flooded with videos and pictures of enthusiastic customers lining up outside Apple stores and buying the latest modes. Unfortunately, the excitement turned sour at a store in Delhi’s Kamla Nagar as a fight broke out between customers and employees. This incident was captured on camera and shared on social media.

Customers fighting with sales personnel inside a store in Delhi’s Kamla Nagar.(X/@ANI)

The video shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) shows customers pulling punches at the store employees. Two customers can even be seen tearing off a store employee’s clothes. The customers were apparently upset as the sales personnel allegedly refused to sell an iPhone 15 model to them.

In response to this incident, the Delhi Police has initiated legal proceedings. A case has been filed against the customers involved in this brawl under CRPC 107/151.

Watch the video of the brawl here:

The video was shared a day ago on X. It has since gone viral with over 1.1 million views. After watching the video, many dropped comments.

Take a look at what people wrote in the comments section:

“Shameful,” wrote an individual.

Another added, “Really sad scenes. Come on, you can’t beat an employee over a delay by the company!”

“This is sheer madness,” posted a third.

A fourth commented, “What is wrong with people these days, fighting over just a phone!”

A customer from Ahmedabad claimed to have waited for nearly 17 hours outside India’s first Apple store at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai to buy the first iPhone. He shared that he purchased the 256 GB variant of the iPhone 15 Pro Max model in white titanium. He also bought Apple Watch Ultra 2 and the latest AirPods.

(With inputs from ANI)

