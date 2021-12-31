Viral video on ‘Dogs of 2021’ is too adorable to handle. Watch

If you are someone who loves dog-related content or are a pooch parent, then chances are you are aware of the Twitter handle Weratedogs. They regularly post images and videos of different dogs that often leave people happy. Recently, they shared another video to say goodbye to 2021 that shows the antics of different dogs. The video is super sweet to watch and may leave you with a huge smile.

“The dogs of 2021”, they wrote while sharing the video. The video is a compilation of the different clips that they have shared this year. From a dog helping its humans to a pooch painting a beautiful picture to a furry creature stealing a piece from a gingerbread house, the video shows dogs in different situations.

We won’t spoil the fun by giving away too much, so take a look at the video of the dogs who have all been very good pooches in 2021:

The video, since being posted a day ago, has gone crazy viral with over 2.8 million views. The post has also accumulated varied comments.

“Actual image of me, watching this video,” wrote a Twitter user and shared this image:

actual image of me, watching this video: pic.twitter.com/sXqox6ZjZ5 — NotATweeter16 (@NotATweeter16) December 30, 2021

“Thank YOU for the weekly texts of all the cute doggos and every video you post. May you ALLLLLL have a Woofderful New Years!!! From Logan, the foster fail, and his hoomans. (Yes, he's adopted our bed as his, and we love it.),” commented another and posted this image:

From Logan, the foster fail, & his hoomans. (Yes, he's adopted our bed as his, and we love it.) pic.twitter.com/6iMytJS4wk — 💙🏍️Blue ChikaLina😷 (@RiderBabe52) December 30, 2021

Here’s how some others reacted:

This video is approved by: pic.twitter.com/VnCoatC0NV — Brian Moran (@claes69) December 30, 2021

Awesome! Gotta admit, this part hit me right in the feels! pic.twitter.com/tE5jI1nkGt — Obi-Wan Jabroni (@NumberEighty3) December 30, 2021

Aiko sends greetings from Paradis, Norway ❤️ pic.twitter.com/qOiqUEy962 — (((Elin Hege))) (@ElinHege) December 31, 2021

Porter approves of your video. pic.twitter.com/saqv7n8boc — Mark Andrew (@markandrew_s) December 30, 2021

What are your thoughts on the video?