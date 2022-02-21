Virat Kohli’s photo with lookalikes sparks meme fest on Twitter

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has a huge fan following in the country and apart from his heroics on the field, there are also many fans who try to follow his look by keeping a similar hairstyle and beard. While you may have seen several pictures of his lookalikes all over social media, this one posted by Kohli himself may leave you scratching your head. Tweeted on February 20, the pic has not only left some fans confused, it has also sparked a meme fest on social media. In the photo, Virat Kohli is seen sitting with nine men who are dressed exactly like him, wearing the same grey suit and white sneakers. They are also seen sporting a similar beard and hairstyle as Kohli.

While it is not clear as to why the photo was posted, it seems like a brand promotion for mobile phone company Vivo as their logo is visible in the image.

“Find the odd one out,” Kohli captioned the photo. The tweet has received more than 1.8 lakh likes so far.

See the tweet below:

The photo has become fodder for people online as they cannot help but share their take on it along with hilarious memes.

See some of the funniest reactions and memes on the photo shared by Virat Kohli:

Like this person who said it is like visiting Delhi’s Connaught Place for the first time.

This Twitter user related the photo to the multiverse concept introduced in Spider-Man: No Way Home movie.

Here’s what another individual shared:

This person equated the scene in the picture to multiple choice questions in exams.

We can all relate to this meme as it relates to setting up passwords for social media platforms.

How long did it take you to guess ‘the odd one out’ as Virat Kohli mentioned in his tweet? And what do you think about these funny memes?

