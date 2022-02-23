Virat Kohli thanks Yuvraj Singh for wonderful gesture and gift on Instagram

India cricketer Virat Kohli shares a special bond with former teammate Yuvraj Singh. After Yuvraj Singh gave him a pair of boots and wrote a heartfelt letter to Virat and shared it on his Instagram, the former captain has now replied to him. In a post on Instagram, Virat Kohli has thanked Yuvraj for the wonderful gesture. He has called Yuvraj’s life and comeback from cancer an inspiration for people in all walks of life and not just cricket. Virat Kohli also wished him well in his new journey as a parent.

“Yuvi Pa thank you for this wonderful gesture. Coming from someone who’s seen my career unfold from day 1, it means a lot. Your life and your comeback from cancer was, is and will always be an inspiration for people in all walks of life not just cricket. I’ve known you for who you are and you’ve always been very generous and caring for people around you.Now we’re both parents and know what a blessing that is. I wish you all the happiness, beautiful memories and blessings in this new journey. God bless Yuvi Pa. Rab rakha,” Virat Kohli posted on Instagram and also shared a photo with Yuvraj Singh.

The post has got over 16 lakh likes in only three hours since being posted. It has also received many comments.

“Gift from a legend to another legend,” commented an Instagram user. “Yuvirat,” commented another user. "God bless Yuvi for this wonderful gesture for king Kohli,” posted a third.

Yuvraj Singh last played for India in 2017 and both of them were also part of the 2011 World Cup winning Indian squad.

