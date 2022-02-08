Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Visually impaired doggos follow human as he makes squeaky sneakers. Watch

This video posted on Instagram shows how two visually impaired doggos follow their human, Rocky Kanaka, around when he makes some ‘Nike Air Squeakers.’
Screengrab from the Instagram video where dogs run behind their human as he makes some squeaky sneakers. (instagram/@rockykanaka)
Published on Feb 08, 2022 08:29 PM IST
BySohini Sengupta

The people who adopt pet cats or dogs with special needs or with some kind of sensory impairment, are definitely ones with a heart of gold. This video that was posted by actor and dog advocate Rocky Kanaka on his Instagram page, shows exactly how much he cares about his visually impaired dogs. The video has made people go ‘aww’ multiple times and will likely have the same effect on you.

The video opens to show how Rocky gets some sneakers and cuts the soles open. He uses a knife in order to do this and the person recording the video asks him what he is even up to? But with a smiling face, he continues cutting the soles and then opening up a squeaky toy. From inside the squeaky toy, he secures the little balls that make the squeaky noises and puts them in the slit that he made in the sole of his shoes.

The video concludes to show the man running around his yard wearing these squeaky sneakers that he designed especially for his visually impaired dogs. But the hilarious twist in the video is that the dogs get so excited and run so fast that Rocky himself says “help” and laughs at the end of the video. “Good idea? I made Nike Air Squeakers so my blind dogs can follow me,” reads the caption of this cute dog video that is accompanied by a dog and a sneaker emoji.

Watch it here:

This viral dog video was uploaded on Instagram on January 24. Since being posted the video has accumulated more than a whopping 29 lakh likes. It has also received various comments from dog lovers who couldn't stop admiring this sweet gesture on part of the man.

An Instagram user commented along with two thumbs up emojis, “What a very smart idea! You should contact Nike about doing this.” “The brilliance is off the charts,” posted another. “This is the cutest thing! That sweet pup has hit the lottery of daddies!” complimented a third.

What are your thoughts on this dog video?

 

