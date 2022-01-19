Visually impaired grandma holds her grandson for first time. Watch emotional video

A video of a grandma meeting her grandson has left people emotional. The clip shows the visually impaired woman’s reaction to holding the little one for the first time. There is a chance that the video will tug at your heartstrings too.

“This grandmother who is blind meets her baby grandson for the first time! ‘My mother is blind and my brother told her he was bringing over some flowers for her birthday.’ She holds the baby and says ‘What's this? ... My love!!!’,” reads the caption posted along with the video on Good News Movement’s official Instagram page.

The video opens to show a man holding a baby approaching his mom who is visually impaired. Soon he hands the toddler to her who is seen smiling. Within moments, the expression of the woman changes as she gets emotional and gives a warm hug to the kid.

Take a look at the video that may make you reach for a box of tissues:

The video, since being posted a day ago, has gathered more than 80,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various love-filled comments.

“So beautiful,” wrote an Instagram user. “It melted my heart and brought tears to my eyes,” posted another. “Oh so precious,” expressed a third. “This is one of the most beautiful moments I’ve ever seen,” commented a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video? Did the clip leave you emotional?

