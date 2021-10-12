Visually impaired man creates amazing items with wood by listening to YouTube videos

A post about a visually impaired man mastering his craft by listening to YouTube videos has left people in awe. The share has also inspired many. There is a possibility that the post will have similar effects on you too.

Google took to Instagram to share the post about the man named Chris Fisher. “Meet Chris Fisher, also known as the @BlindWoodturner. Chris learned his craft by listening to hundreds of hours of @YouTube videos. Now he’s a YouTube creator himself, sells his products worldwide and does demonstrations around the country,” they wrote.

Fisher’s Instagram page bio further explains more about him and his craft. “UK’s only completely blind professional woodturner + first blind turner to be accepted on to Register of Professional Turners,” it reads.

The post shared by Google is complete with various images. While most of the images show his amazing creations, one picture shows the creator with his dog.

Take a look at the post:

The post, since being shared, has gathered more than 18,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also accounted tons of comments. “This is so cool,” wrote one user. “Beautiful,” posted another. “Really inspiring story, thanks gor sharing!,” commented another with a heart emoticon.

What are your thoughts on the post?

