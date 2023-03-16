Wait, what? You can now actually fly a bike. Watch viral clip

For a very long time, many have dreamt about futuristic flying cars. Not only that, but people have also created AI-based models and images of such cars. Even though flying cars might still be a dream of many, flying bikes sure aren't.

Japanese start-up AERWINS hit the headlines for creating a flying bike called XTURISMO. It is a hoverbike that can fly through the air and is touted as the first flying bike in the world. The hoverbike is already on sale in Japan. The CEO of AERWINS plans to sell the bike in the United States as well.

Recently, a video of the XTURISMO has taken social media by storm. In the clip, you can see a person sitting on this bike surrounded by turbines. As the person starts the bike, they first take it up in the air and then fly in it. This video was shared on Instagram by @entrepreneursquote. It was originally uploaded by @xturismo_official.

Take a look at the clip here:

Looks straight out of a movie, right? This video was shared two weeks ago. Since being posted, it has been liked by several people. Many thought that the bike looked futuristic and reminded them of a drone.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual posted, "It's a drone with a seat. I can now say that humanity is now really progressing towards the 'Cyberpunk' era." Another person added, "Motor drone or cycle drone, they should call it. It does look a little slow, but I'm sure the upgrades will get better." A third person posted, "That's so cool."

