Want to stay at the iconic house from Home Alone? This is how you can

Do you love to watch Christmas movies? Then there is a high possibility you have seen the movie Home Alone. Also, there is a chance that you thought how it would feel to stay at the iconic McCallister house, from the first movie of the franchise released back in 1990.Well now you have a chance as Airbnb is making this dream come true by listing the original Home Alone house as a place for an overnight stay.

They also took to their official Instagram page to share a post about the opportunity. “Celebrate the season McCallister-style, ya filthy animals. For the first time ever, one crew of mischief makers can book a holiday in the timeless house where the Home Alone story began (without the interruption of pesky intruders). Big brother Buzz will host an overnight stay in his childhood home while the McCallisters are away for the holidays. Guests will enjoy a cozy holiday scene with a perfectly trimmed tree included, booby traps galore (but don’t worry – you’ll be setting them, not sidestepping them!), Chicago’s finest pizza and a meet and greet with a real-life tarantula,” they wrote in a quirky post. They also added that the bookings will begin on December 7. Their post is complete with a few images of the house.

Take a look at the share:

The post, since being shared two days ago, has accumulated more than 31,000 likes. The share has also accumulated tons of comments.

“This would be a childhood dream come true,” wrote an Instagram user. “Wow. Super amazing,” posted a third. “Love this,” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on the post? Would you like to stay in this iconic house?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON