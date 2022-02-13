IPL 2022: Twitter reacts to Wasim Jaffer's ‘Sarojni Nagar market bargain’

IPL auction 2022: Australian cricketer David Warner was bought by his former IPL team Delhi Capitals on the first day of the mega IPL auction yesterday for ₹6.25 crore, a price which according to former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer is a “Sarojini Nagar market-level bargain”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking to Twitter, Jaffer, who is known for such witty remarks, said Delhi people are known to strike a bargain.

See the tweet below that has gone crazy viral:

Warner, who is 35 years old started his IPL career with the Delhi Daredevils, as it was known then, and played for them from 2009 to 2013 before switching to SunRisers Hyderabad. He played for SunRisers till the 2021 IPL.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jaffer’s post triggered a wave of reactions on Twitter. Many tweeple were delighted with the reference to the famous flea market which is known as a place to bargain.

See some hilarious reactions shared by Twitter user's below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Delhi Capitals also made a reference to the Sarojni Nagar market tweet as it shared the photo of a man standing outside the famous market with a placard that reads “Stop making us jealous of your purse size” in reference to Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada and Ravichandran Ashwin.

“Bidding goodbye to Gabbar, Ash and KG is hard... Even more so when they go elsewhere in North,” it said in the caption of the photo.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What do you think about Wasim Jaffer's witty remark comparing Warner’s purchase to a Sarojni Market-level bargain?