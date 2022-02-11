Watch: Man and dog’s incredible acrobatic performance during NBA game’s halftime

Dogs are known as man’s best friend but this duo has taken their partnership to another level. Popularly known to perform at NBA during the halftime, the pet parent Christian and his furry baby Scooby have amassed quite a fan following on Instagram. In fact, the videos shared on their Insta page often go viral and are re-posted by others too. Case in point, this video showcasing the duo performing during the halftime of an NBA game.

Christian originally posted the video on February 1. “Rolled through Nebraska last weekend!” he wrote while sharing the video. The clip was again re-shared by the Instagram page Dogs of Instagram yesterday. Since being shared, the video has received more than 91,000 likes.

“Rollin’ through the week with this kind of energy @castoinev. Who else votes for @castoinev as the @nfl Super Bowl Halftime show?! [CC: a chihuahua does tricks with owner at a basketball halftime show]” wrote the Insta page as the caption of the video.

The video shows the man and the dog performing some incredible moves in total synchronization. Watch the amazing video below.

The comments section of the video was flooded with people saying that they would love to try this with their dogs.

“He’s so eager to do this routine! Love it,” an Instagram user commented. “Always a pleasure to have you visit Lincoln!” commented another. “I love that little pup so much that I always get a little nervous for him,” said a third.

The duo is popular for their performances during the halftime of NBA games. According to their Instagram bio, they have participated in America’s Got Talent too.

