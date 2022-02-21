Watch this cat’s shocking reaction when it sees a new kitten its family adopted

Cats are such adorable little beings who love being the centre of attention. Cats can sometimes act jealous if they see their parents playing with other pets. In an experiences exactly that when it sees that its parents have adopted a new kitten. This video will make you go ‘aww’ when you see the cat’s shocking reaction on seeing the kitten.

In the video, the owners of the black cat open a box lying on the floor. They want to surprise their pet cat and ask “what’s in there?”, but the cat’s shocking reaction will make you laugh. It stares at the new kitten with wide eyes and looks really surprised.

“When you realize you’re no longer the center of attention,” the caption of the video says.

Watch the adorable video below:

The post was filled with comments with people saying that it feels like a betrayal to the cat. Many were of the opinion that this wasn’t a good way to introduce a new cat.

“Put that thing back where it came from, or so help me,” a Reddit user commented.

“I made the mistake of introducing my cats like this. They used to fight all the time, nothing i did helped unless i kept them in separate rooms,” posted another user.

“The look of betrayal on its face,” commented a third.

What do you think about this cat’s reaction?