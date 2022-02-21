Doggo has a hilarious way to let his humans know who he loves more. Watch

Dogs are known to be man’s best friend but whom do they love more in the family is a question that sometimes comes in the mind of pet owners. In an adorable video shared on Reddit, a man and a woman try to find out the answer to that question with their own little game. The video will surely make you smile.

In the video, the woman tries to give a kiss on the doggo’s cheek but it always moves its face a little bit when she comes near. However, when the man seated on the other side gives him a peck, the doggo doesn’t move and allows the man to kiss. A woman shooting the video exclaims “wow” when she sees this and tells him to try again. The second time also, the dog doesn’t move and lets the man kiss him.

“We know who doggie loves more,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the adorable video below:

“I mean he didn’t have to be that blatant,” a Reddit user commented on the post.

“Honestly, sometimes I think dogs are just living cartoons the way they do everything so exaggerated,” said another user.

“I like to think this is how they determine custody. Ruling is they have to stay together,” posted a third.

What do you think about this game of seeing who the dog loves more?