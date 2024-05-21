Bengaluru resident orders ice cream on Zepto, gets ‘oily frothy liquid’. Viral post

A Bengaluru resident ordered a tub of Amul ice cream from the quick commerce company Zepto. When she opened it to eat, she was shocked to find “oily frothy liquid” in it. She shared her ordeal on X and described the ice cream that she received as “gross stuff”. Dr Nandita Iyer ordered Amul ice cream on Zepto.(X/@saffrontrail)

“Wonder what Amul is adding to their ice creams these days,” wrote author and columnist Dr Nandita Iyer on X.

Iyer added, “Ordered Amul vanilla gold from Zepto and opened it instantly. An oily, frothy liquid has separated. Gross stuff.”

“Also, this Zepto store isn’t keeping its freezer powered on for sure,” she further wrote.

After the post gained traction, Zepto replied, “Hi, We regret this unpleasant experience. Could you please DM us your registered contact details or order ID? Our team will shortly get in touch with you.”

Iyer responded to this comment by Zepto and said she “interacted with customer service in chat” and “alerted them about the state of frozen food items”.

“Already wasted 5 mins interacting with customer service on chat and alerted them that your storage of frozen food is not right. Maybe a food inspector needs to pay the stores a visit,” wrote Iyer in the comments section.

An individual wrote, “Had ordered milk which split after boiling. Zepto wanted pics of the packet (who keeps them?!) so no refund. The next time it happened and I sent pics they said: ‘Need real time pics or videos’. Is it standard practice to take videos of boiling milk? But thankfully got a refund.”

“Exact same experience with Amul gold vanilla ice cream ordered via Zepto. Surprisingly, the regular Amul ice cream turned out fine,” added another. To this, Iyer replied, “Maybe this gross liquid is the ‘gold’ in Amul gold.”

“I had similar experiences with Zepto many times and stopped ordering ice creams. Prefer Zomato for food items,” said a third. In response to this, Iyer said, “Deleting the app and slowly all of them. Going to go back to supermarket shopping gradually.”

A fourth commented, “The last 3 times I ordered dairy from Zepto, I had food poisoning (in Mumbai) - 3 times in a row! Have stopped ordering fresh goods from them now despite how fast and good the service is, just can’t risk it. Zepto clearly expanded too fast and doesn’t have chilled storage capacity.”

“Damn! I was about to buy this. Oily froth looks dangerous. Can’t trust Amul products. Bought Amul ghee from a store. Not even 1% of it smelled like ghee. Very bad,” expressed a fifth.