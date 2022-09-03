When Dada hits…’: Meesho reacts to Sourav Ganguly’s social media error that went viral

Do you use social media regularly? Then you may have seen brands roping in celebrities to create a buzz around their upcoming products or services. E-commerce platform Meesho recently did the same and took help of several celebrities to generate curiosity about their upcoming project without revealing the brand's identity. Their promotional stunt, however, didn’t go as expected when one of the celebrity’s social media team made an error. Sourav Ganguly’s team unintentionally revealed that the promotional post is for Meesho. The company also reacted to the whole situation with a witty post.

Taking to their official Twitter handle, the brand wrote, “When Dada hits, it's a 6. When Dada mishits, it's still a 6.” They also tagged the BCCI president and added the hashtag of their campaign. Alongside the caption, they also shared the screenshot of the post that started it all.

The screenshot shows how the post meant to be uploaded by Ganguly’s team was posted without editing the instructions from the brand. Hence, a part of the caption read, “Please ensure that the MEESHO branding or hashtag is nowhere mentioned in September 1’s post.”

Take a look at the tweet by Meesho:

Since being shared a day ago, the post has gathered over 6,900 likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. “Very good spirit, sometimes we can be humble about our errors and still try celebrating it,” wrote a Twitter user. “Good save,” shared another. “Nice recovery guys,” commented a third.

Deepika Padukone, Rohit Sharma, Rashmika Mandanna, Ram Charan and others, also shared the ‘Mega Blockbuster’ poster on their respective social media platforms. The posts show each celebrity as the main character of their supposedly upcoming film.

