Who is 89-year-old model Wang Deshun? ‘Coolest grandpa,’ defying age with passion

China’s 89-year-old actor and model, widely known as ‘coolest grandpa,’ Wang Deshun, has stunned audiences once again—this time as the voice behind the arch villain in Ne Zha 2. The blockbuster animated film, which is shattering box office records and earning critical acclaim, features Wang as Wuliang Xianweng, a character who initially seems kind but later reveals his ruthless ambition. Many believe his commanding performance makes him the perfect choice for the role. Wang Deshun the voice behind the arch villain in Ne Zha 2;(Instagram/@WangDeshu)

Born in Shenyang in northeastern China’s Liaoning province, Wang led a colourful life long before his rise to fame. He began his career as a tram conductor and factory worker before becoming a theatre actor at the age of 24. A quarter of a century later, feeling that his acting career had reached a bottleneck, he resigned and moved to Beijing with his wife and two children

79-year-old grandpa struts the runway

Wang is renowned across China for his age-defying spirit and impressive fitness. In 2015, at the age of 79, he stunned audiences by walking the runway shirtless during China Fashion Week, generating widespread buzz online.

Determined to enhance his stage performance, Wang dedicated himself to working out to achieve accurate bodily expressions. At 65, he learnt how to ride a horse; at 80, he received training from his daughter and became an amateur DJ. Remarkably, at 85, he became China’s oldest person to receive a pilot’s licence. Despite the Civil Aviation Administration being overwhelmed by his application due to his age, Wang proved his capability by passing two rigorous physical examinations and all required tests after studying eight hours daily for three months.

Wang returned to the spotlight at Shanghai Fashion Week last April, looking as vibrant as ever. One online user took to social media and commented, “am 32 years old and I am not half as energetic as him.” His extensive career includes roles in classic Chinese films and TV dramas such as Chuang Guandong (2008), Reign of Assassins (2010), and 20 Once Again (2015), as well as dubbing a character in the 2016 animated fantasy film Big Fish & Begonia.

In June 2022, Wang spent three days dubbing the character Wuliang Xianweng for Ne Zha 2. The production team provided only the lines he needed to perform, leaving him unaware of the overall plot. Despite voicing the antagonist, some viewers have even perceived him as the main character, Ne Zha, due to his captivating performance.

Both on-screen and off, Wang defies conventional expectations. Reflecting the resilience of his film characters who fight against fate and injustice, he lives by his own rules: “I do whatever I want to do. It is never too late,” he said.

Based on Chinese mythology, Ne Zha 2 has become China’s highest-grossing film, amassing more than nine billion yuan (US$1.2 billion) at the box office since its release on January 29, according to Maoyan Pro. The film’s phenomenal success, paired with Wang Deshun’s remarkable performance, continues to captivate audiences across the nation.

