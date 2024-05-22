 Who is Simon Charles Dorante-Day? 7 points on alleged 'secret love child' of King Charles and Camilla | Trending - Hindustan Times
Who is Simon Charles Dorante-Day? 7 points on alleged 'secret love child' of King Charles and Camilla

ByVrinda Jain
May 22, 2024 02:36 PM IST

Simon revealed that he and his spouse, Dr Elvianna Dorante-Day, have been gathering evidence to prove that he is the son of King Charles and Camilla.

Simon Charles Dorante-Day, a British living in Queensland, Australia, is fighting hard to prove that he is the son of King Charles and Queen Camilla. Simon Dorante-Day has previously declared that his claims about his lineage were the result of years of research. In an intriguing twist, Simon revealed in an interview with 7News that he and his spouse, Dr Elvianna Dorante-Day, have been meticulously gathering evidence, with some particularly intriguing case facts still shrouded in secrecy.

Simon Charles Dorante-Day claims to be the son of King Charles and Queen Camilla. (Facebook/@Simon Charles Dorante-Day)
Here is all you need to know about Simon Dorante-Day in 10 points:

1. He was born 1966 in Gosport, Portsmouth, UK, Simon Dorante-Day was adopted by Karen and David Day, reported the Mint.

2. Simon grew up believing he was the secret love child of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. He was adopted at the age of eight months by a couple who were employed by the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

3. Simon bases his theory on a 1965 trip to Australia when he says that 17-year-old Camilla was impregnated by his presumed father. Simon is certain that Charles and Camilla met much earlier—in 1970, to be exact.

4. He also claimed that his grandmother had outright told him that he was the son of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

5. According to a historian, in the ten years of Simon's birth, not a single baby was delivered at the hospital mentioned on his birth certificate. It is also thought that the parents' names on his birth certificate were "fictitious," reported 7News.

6. The news outlet also added that Simon recalled being taken to homes in the Portsmouth area when he was a child. There, as his adoptive parents and security guards waited outside, he would spend time with a woman who he thought was Camilla.

7. Simon also takes to Facebook to share multiple updates on his journey of trying to prove he is the son of the royal couple. He also has a website dedicated to it.

