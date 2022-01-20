Home / Trending / Who said a dog, cat and a rat can't be friends? This video says otherwise. Watch
The video shows an unlikely bond of friendship between a dog, a cat and a rat who can be seen sitting on a couch.
A screengrab from the video that shows three friends - a dog, a cat and a rat.&nbsp;(Jukin Media)
Published on Jan 20, 2022 07:32 PM IST
BySohini Sengupta

If you have grown up watching cartoons, then you will know that the enmity between cats and dogs or cats and mice are often spoken about. But don't let the fictitious portrayals fool you because this video is right here to prove that a cat, a dog and a mouse can not only be friends but also enjoy each other’s company perfectly well.

The video opens to show this unlikely trio, who happen to be quite close and bond well with each other. The three adorable pets are seen sitting on a couch where the dog is sitting on the seat and the cat and mouse are sitting on top of the couch.

They enjoy each other's company and have a gala time as the mouse keeps snuggling up close to the cat. The cute little doggo also keeps looking at them intently and takes part in this cute bonding session with its friends. The video proves how these three animals can definitely live in harmony just like a family would.

Watch the adorable animal video here:

What are your thoughts on this video?

