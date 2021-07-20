Wholesome clip of man pushing wheelchair-bound friend through water fountains may fill your heart with joy. Watch

There are several categories of videos the Internet has to offer. While some of them make one laugh out loud, some fill one’s heart with an unexplained feeling of joy. This Reddit video of a man taking his wheelchair-bound friend for a joyride among water fountains on a hot summer day is the exact kind of feel-good content you need to see today.

The video, originally shared on YouTube by All Access Life shows two friends Brad and Dan. The clip goes on to shows Dan pushing Brad, who can be seen sitting in the wheelchair, through some water fountains. Brad, who was born with nonverbal spastic Cerebral Palsy, can be seen enjoying the fullest with his friend. “There's nothing better than running through water fountains on hot summer days!” reads the caption shared alongside the video.

Take a look at the recording:

Shared some 15 hours ago, the clip has garnered over 20, 400 upvotes and several reactions. While many pointed out how joyful the video was, others couldn’t stop expressing how wholesome the whole situation was.

“Oh man, This made my entire day, how fun!” wrote a Reddit user. “This is soo wholesome. Brought tears to my eyes,” commented another. “Joy in its purest form right there!” said a third. “I need a fitness motivation instructor like this guy,” expressed a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this clip?

