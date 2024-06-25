Why Rahul Dravid never refuses selfie with fans: Columbia professor's heartwarming tale amid Nagarjuna video row
A Columbia professor’s story about meeting Rahul Dravid while reacting to an X post about the Nagarjuna controversy has gone viral. It prompted a conversation.
Nagarjuna recently found himself in the eye of a controversy after a video showing his bodyguard pushing away a disabled fan made its way onto social media. This video by a paparazzo, which went viral, attracted severe criticism from people. Following this, the actor issued an apology. However, the incident is still a matter of discussion and filmmaker Hansal Mehta joined in to share a similar story of his own. While replying to his post, an Indian-origin Columbia University professor recollected meeting Rahul Dravid, which has warmed people’s hearts.
“I don’t think Rahul Dravid will mind my revealing this conversation between us. The day I roamed around with him all over NYC he must’ve been stopped 50 times for a selfie. Every time he obliged, smiled, and posed for the fans,” Vishal Misra, Vice Dean of The Fu Foundation School of Engineering and Applied Science, wrote. In the following posts, he shared more about Rahul Dravid.
What does the viral video show?
In the video, an employee of a cafe approaches Nagarjuna, but his bodyguard pushes the person away. Following this, the actor doesn’t react and keeps walking.
Take a look at the X thread here:
With over 7.5 lakh views, the X post has accumulated close to 3,800 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share, with many recollecting their interactions with celebrities.
What did X users say about this post?
Blogger Vibhor Sharma shared about meeting Ustad Amjad Ali Khan while eating with his two sons, Ayaan and Amaan, in the US.
“During Lord's Stadium tour, the narrator tells this story about Dravid 'The legend he is, he could just barge into Lord's stadium instead, he stood in line with his son, collected stadium tour tickets, came to Lord's honours board stood there for 5 mins & kept staring at his name',” shared another.
A third posted, “Ran into Dravid exiting a restaurant in London. Another couple and us (2 friends) are waiting to get pictures. We go first. He asks the other couple to join as well. They say we are not with these guys (implying they would need a separate picture). Dravid says sorry and obliges.”
A fourth wrote, “Then, he is the ‘Rahul Dravid’ beyond all name and fame, a celebrity close to our heart due to his humble personality.
This is not the first time the legendary cricketer’s humble personality has become a topic of discussion among social media users. Just a few months ago, he was spotted standing in a queue to cast his vote during the Lok Sabha Election 2024 in Bengaluru.
What are your thoughts on this Columbia professor’s post on Rahul Dravid while reacting to a share about the Nagarjuna controversy?
