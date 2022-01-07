Home / Trending / Wild elephant returns to rescue centre where she stayed as a kid to show baby
Wild elephant returns to rescue centre where she stayed as a kid to show baby

The video of the wild elephant returning to the rescue centre to show her baby was shared on Instagram.
The image shows the mama elephant with all her children.(Instagram/@sheldricktrust)

Published on Jan 07, 2022 12:53 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

A tale of a mama elephant returning to the rescue centre, where she stayed as a kid, to show her new baby has won people's hearts. The wholesome story, posted on Instagram, is such that it will fill your heart with a warm feeling.

Sheldrick Wildlife Trust posted the video on Instagram along with a descriptive caption. They also shared an image that shows the mama elephant with her two babies.

The caption explains how the mama elephant named Icholta stayed in the rescue centre as a kid and now she returned to her ‘home’ to showcase her new baby to the caretakers.

“This is a very special family portrait. If you can believe it, we rescued Icholta (left) last century — last millennium, for that matter! A lot has happened to her over the past 23 years: Icholta was rescued from a waterhole when she was just weeks old, then spent her infancy at our Nursery, and finally learned how to live as a wild elephant at our Voi Reintegration Unit. She became a mother to Inca in 2016, and barely a day into 2022, she returned “home” to introduce us to her latest addition, baby Izzy! In this video, you can see the pride beaming from Icholta’s face as she looks upon her son and daughter — and we feel equally proud to watch this family flourish,” they wrote.

In the next few lines they added, “Izzy, for her part, is quickly getting the hang of the Tsavo routine. In the second slide, see how she indulges in a midday mud bath, as her protective brother and proud mother stand by!”

Take a look at the post:

The post has been shared a day ago. Since being posted, the share has gathered more than 22,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post varied comments. Several people posted heart emoticons to showcase their reactions.

“What a beautiful picture,” wrote an Instagram user. “A beautiful story," posted another. "Icholta is such a good and tender mum, she is indeed a very grand beauty! So pleased to see the former orphans returning to introduce their newest additions!

What are your thoughts on the video?

Story Saved
