Woman and doggo's singing performance barely starts as pooch wants to sing first

If you are a regular on social media and especially on Instagram, then you have probably come across pages dedicated to dogs who can ‘sing.’ And so is the case with this one particular dog named Casper. In a video that has recently been shared on Instagram and gained reshares including one on the page named Dog, this pooch can be seen hilariously ‘singing.’

The video was originally posted on the page dedicated to this dog named Casper and his human, Pam Eberhardt. Their Instagram page currently has a following of over 14,200 and the numbers only keep increasing as they keep posting photos and videos of this adorable dog Who simply loves to ‘sing.’ This particular video shows the duo trying to sing, but this performance barely even starts due to a hilarious reason.

People who have watched this video already, cannot seem to stop laughing about the fact that the dog is way too eager to ‘sing,’ even before his human can do so. Every time she tries to sing, the dog interrupts her and this leads to hilarious moments throughout the video. The caption to the original video that has been shared on their personal Instagram page reads, “Why is it still so unexpected?”

Take a look at the viral dog video:

The video has already been viewed 1.5 million times, owing to how hilarious and adorable it is at the same time. it has been shared on Instagram little more than four days ago. The dog video has also prompted Instagram users to post several comments.

An Instagram user wrote from the point of view of the dog, “Solo karaoke only! No duet!” “Hahaha he stole the show,” reads another comment. A third comment funnily reads, “She needs to let him have the spotlight!”

What are your thoughts on this video of a ‘singing’ dog?